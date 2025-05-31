Millennium Management LLC Sells 582,899 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 772,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DH. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after buying an additional 590,009 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 709,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 161,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 115,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

DH opened at $3.32 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.