Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 468,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Teekay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

