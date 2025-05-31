Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $311.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $90,209.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,846.51. This trade represents a 23.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luxfer

Luxfer Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.