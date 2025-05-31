Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.6%

UFCS opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

