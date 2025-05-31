Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,544 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 110,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CWT opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

