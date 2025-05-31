MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,958 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 15,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.