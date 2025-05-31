MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 817 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,552,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

