MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 817 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLYM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

PLYM stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

