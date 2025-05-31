MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,649.25. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.