MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

