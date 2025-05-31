MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.85. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 in the last 90 days. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.