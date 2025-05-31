MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

