MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $324,000 Stock Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Honest were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,483,067.72. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,795. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Honest Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 2.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

