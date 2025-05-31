MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $336,000 Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.66. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

