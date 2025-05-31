MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $352,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in SpartanNash by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,954.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

