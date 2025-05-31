MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 18,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CAC opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAC

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.