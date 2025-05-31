MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $355,000 Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $456.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

