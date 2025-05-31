MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $380,000 Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in N-able were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of N-able by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

