MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

WB opened at $9.03 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

