MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $402,000 Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

