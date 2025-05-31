MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SITE Centers by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $625.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

