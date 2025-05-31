MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,863 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,828.53. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $726.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

