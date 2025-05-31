MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $362,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

