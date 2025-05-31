MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hexcel by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Hexcel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

