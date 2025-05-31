MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 789 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NBBK opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.