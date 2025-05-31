MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 792 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.82. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

