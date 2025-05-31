MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

