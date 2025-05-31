MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,286,875.92. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $500,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,020.92. This trade represents a 18.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BSM opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

