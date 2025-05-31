Mizuho Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

