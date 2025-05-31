monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.50.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $295.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.08. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

