Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.84% of Monroe Capital worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.91. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.