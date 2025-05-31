Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $678.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.