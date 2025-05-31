Morgan Stanley Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $77.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.