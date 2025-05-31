MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MSM opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.