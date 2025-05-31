Murray Auchincloss Sells 336,621 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 336,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.83), for a total value of £1,208,469.39 ($1,626,035.24).

On Monday, May 12th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 102 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £379.44 ($510.55).

On Thursday, April 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 113 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £376.29 ($506.31).

LON:BP opened at GBX 358 ($4.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.57).

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.92) to GBX 510 ($6.86) in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 494 ($6.65).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

