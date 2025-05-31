National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL stock opened at C$68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$41.90 and a 12-month high of C$71.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.69.

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total transaction of C$3,366,610.60. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

