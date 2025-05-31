National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

NYSE NGG opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. National Grid has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in National Grid by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 170,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.