Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 3,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

