Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

PSTG stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,470.01. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $210,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,725.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,124,000 after buying an additional 2,386,864 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

