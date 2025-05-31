Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

FL opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,148.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,498 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

