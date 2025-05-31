NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 299,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $98.68 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

