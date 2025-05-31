NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.21, but opened at $94.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NetApp shares last traded at $99.71, with a volume of 440,670 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after buying an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after buying an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

