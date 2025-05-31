Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,182.13 and last traded at $1,193.40. 1,279,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,741,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,208.55.

Specifically, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average of $974.30. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

