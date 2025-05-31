Nikita Petrovich Levine Buys 124,000 Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Nikita Petrovich Levine bought 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($83,423.04).

Atome Stock Down 6.6%

ATOM opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Atome Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.34.

Get Atome alerts:

Atome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.