Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.