Northern Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 261% compared to the typical volume of 634 call options.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.18 on Friday.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.18 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

