Northland Securities Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $396.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $423.00 to $396.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the CRM provider's stock. Northland Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 49.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.75. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $216.06 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

