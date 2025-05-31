Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Raymond James cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.03, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,568,797 shares of company stock worth $415,209,003 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 69,722 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

