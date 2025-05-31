Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,430 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,430 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a P/E ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

