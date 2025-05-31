Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

APGE stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $97,418.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,016. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.